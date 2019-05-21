72 complaints received against builders in Delhi under real estate law: RTI reply

As many as 72 complaints have been received against builders in under the central real estate law, according to an RTI reply.

According to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), out of 72 complaints, 24 have been resolved till last week.

Only 16 have so far been registered under RERA in the national capital, it said.

Under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, all states are mandated to constitute their respective RERA which provides proper protection to home buyers.

Responding to a question about action against builders, the said that either the applicant get possession of the property or he may refund the amount.

In November last year, Delhi got a full-time under RERA with appointing retired to the post.

The act was enacted by Parliament and states were given powers to notify their respective rules and appoint regulatory authorities.

