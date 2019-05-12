It is clear BJP govt is going: Priyanka after casting vote

Sunday said it is "very clear" that the BJP will face defeat in polls as people are "angry and distressed" and they will convey their sentiments through voting.

Interacting with reporters after exercising her franchise, the senior party said it was "very clear that the BJP government is going".

"There is anger among people, and they are under distress. Modiji, instead of talking about real issues, has been talking about random things. And, now, they will express their anger against this government through voting," the said.

She said this will be witnessed especially in

Priyanka again hit out at Narendra Modi, and said, "He doesnt reply to any of the issues that our party raised, and just talks about random things."



campaigns on real issues and the has "not even responded to the challenge thrown by our (Rahul Gandhi) to debate on real issues," she said.

He and his party had in 2014 promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh in every Indian's and create two crore jobs, but Modi "doesn't talk about that", she said.

Asked about the constant criticism the Nehru-Gandhi family faces from the BJP, she recounted an anecdote about her guru telling her the calmness that Lord Buddha had in face of detractors.

Priyanka was accompanied by her husband Robert who also cast his vote.

The seven constituencies in are voting on Sunday alongside 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, eight each in Bihar, and West Bengal, and four in as part of the sixth phase of the 2019 poll which ends on May 19. Counting of vote will take place on May 23.

The Congress said that so far it has been a "good fight" in the elections.

Asked how many seats the Congress is winning, he said, "I won't comment on that. It will be decided by the people."



"People are the master. Whatever people say, we will accept. How many seats we will win, people will decide that... Jai Hind," he said.

In Delhi, it is largely a three-way contest among the BJP, the Congress and the

In the 2014 poll, all the seven seats in the national capital were won by the BJP. While the Congress is hoping to bounce back in Delhi, the is keen to give a good fight.

