TN govt announces cash reward for Asiad medal winners

The Tamil Nadu government today announced cash incentives of Rs 30 lakh each to three squash players from the state who won silver medals in the Asian games in Indonesia.
Chief Minister K Palaniswami also announced cash prize of Rs 20 lakh each to two members of the bronze-medal winning Indian hockey team from the state.
The squash players who got the incentive are Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Joshna Chinappa and Sunayna Kuruvilla.
He also congratulated Dipika and Chinappa for winning their second medals. They had earlier won the bronze in the individual events.
In a letter to the three players, the chief minister said "It is my pleasure to extend my hearty congratulations to you for your remarkable achievement in winning a silver medal in the womens squash team event."
Hockey team captain Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran and member Rupinder Pal Singh would get Rs 20 lakh each for winning bronze medal.
Palaniswami recalled that the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had enhanced the high cash incentive to sportspersons bagging medals in international events.
