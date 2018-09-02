Army pays tributes to soldier killed in Bandipora encounter

Army on Sunday paid tributes to Sepoy Shive Kumar who was killed in a gun battle with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.
Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen A K Bhatt led all ranks in paying homage to Kumar, who laid down his life during the encounter on Saturday. Three militants were killed in the operation.
Representatives from other security agencies also joined in to pay their last respects to the martyr, an army official said.
Kumar (32) sustained bullet injuries during the fierce operation in Bandipora's Danna forests. He was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital but he succumbed to injuries, the official added.
He had joined the Army in 2005 and hailed from village Karoor of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. He is survived by his wife, three children and parents.
"The mortal remains of the martyr were flown for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours," the official said, adding that the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU