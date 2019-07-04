TN govt rolls out 500 new buses

The Tamil Nadu government Thursday rolled out 500 new buses to be inducted in the fleet of various state transport corporations.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami here flagged off seven buses to mark the symbolic launch of the new vehicles, valued at an estimated Rs 158.72 crore, an official release said.

Of these new 500 vehicles, 100 will be allotted to Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) here, while the rest would be given to the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), besides the Salem, Villupuram, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Kumbakonam divisions, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)