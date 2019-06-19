TN min withdraws defamation case against Stalin, HC dismisses plea

The Wednesday dismissed as withdrawn a suit moved by Local Administration S P Velumani, seeking to restrain DMK M K from levelling allegations of corruption in corporation tenders against him.

When the plea came up for hearing, Velumani's sought permission to withdraw the case.

Allowing the request, Justice R Subramanian dismissed the plea as withdrawn.

In earlier hearings, the court had refused to pass any gag order against

Velumani's main charge was that had made several speeches during his election campaign in Lok Sabha constituency from April 4, alleging that the was involved in corruption relating to local body tenders and that an accused in the Pollachi sexual abuse case was closely associated with him.

In his suit, Velumani wanted the court to direct Stalin to pay Rs 1 crore as damages for defaming him and the state's ruling AIADMK through his speeches.

Velumani had submitted that the DMK was levelling unsubstantiated and false charges against him.

Besides, Stalin had also claimed during the election campaign that an accused in the Pollachi sexual abuse case, 'Bar' Nagaraj, was a close associate of the minister, which was totally false, the suit had said.

The had also submitted that based on his complaint, police in had already registered criminal cases against Stalin for his "derogatory speeches".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)