MK Prasad takes charge as SECL technical director

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Mining engineer Manoj Kumar Prasad has taken charge as the director (technical) in South Eastern Coalfields Limited, the company said on Wednesday.

"With over 34 years of hands-on-experience in mining, Prasad took over on June 18 as director technical of the SECL," it said.

He has varied experience in the mining industry and has worked in various capacities in Central Coalfields Ltd, Ranchi, South Eastern Coalfields, Bilaspur, and Northern Coalfields Ltd, Singrauli (MP).

First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 20:55 IST

