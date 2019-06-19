MK Prasad takes charge as SECL technical director

engineer Kumar Prasad has taken charge as the (technical) in South Eastern Coalfields Limited, the company said on Wednesday.

"With over 34 years of hands-on-experience in mining, Prasad took over on June 18 as technical of the SECL," it said.

He has varied experience in the industry and has worked in various capacities in Central Coalfields Ltd, Ranchi, South Eastern Coalfields, Bilaspur, and Northern Coalfields Ltd, (MP).

