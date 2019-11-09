Tamil Nadu leaders call for peace, ask people to respect Ayodhya verdict

parties, including the main opposition DMK on Saturday batted for respecting the Supreme Court verdict on the Babri Masji-Ramjanmabhoomi issue while the State remained peaceful, sans untoward incidents.

While superstar Rajinikanth said he respected the verdict, AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran called for calm and harmony.

Congress Committee President K S Alagiri said his party "bowed and accepted," the verdict.

The top court's ruling should be respected the way the national flag is honoured, the State unit Congress chief said.

An Indian Union Muslim League release here quoted its national general secretary and MP P K Kunhalikutty as saying that the party respected the verdict.

After analysing the verdict and following consultations, the party would discuss the issue in its meeting on November 11 and decide future steps in national interest, the MP said.

Tamil Maanila Congress chief G K Vaasan hailed the verdict as historic and unanimous and batted for harmony.

CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan said everybody should respect the verdict,adding social harmony should be maintained and no side should see it either as a victory or defeat.

Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, remained peaceful and there were no reports of any untoward incidents from anywhere.

The police made elaborate security arrangements and posted adequate armed personnel in vulnerable and sensitive locations, including places of worship.

Key installations and major infrastructures like the over a century old Pamban rail bridge in Ramanathapuram district witnessed deployment of a posse of police personnel.

Patrolling was stepped up, vehicle checking intensified and riot control vehicles stationed at vantage locations.

Passengers were frisked and baggage screened at railway stations, including the Central Railway Station here. Also, sniffer dogs were pressed into service for surveillance and monitoring.

Security was beefed up in areas, including the Big mosque point at Triplicance here ahead of the verdict and it continued to be on.

In Coimbatore and nearby Tirupur, perceived as communally sensitive,over 2,800 personnel from local and Central Armed Police Forces were deployed for a three-tier security.

DMK President MK Stalin said the apex court has "found a solution to an issue" pending for a "long time" and that its verdict should be taken forward "without any bias."



"All sections should accept (the verdict) and I firmly believe it will be taken forward in a way upholding communal harmony, and without harming the country's plurality," he said in a statement.

Since the Constitutional bench of the apex court had delivered the verdict, it should be implemented "without any bias," he added.

Actor Rajinikanth said he respects the verdict delivered by the Supreme Court and urged all sections to follow suit.

"Members of all faiths should strive for the welfare of the country and its growth without any religious differences," he told reporters.

Dhinakaran, AMMK leader and independent MLA, said the verdict should be seen just as a court ruling and that one and all should maintain peace and harmony.

PMK founder S Ramadoss said the verdict was not a victory or defeat for any side, adding it should by no means create a rift between Hindus and Muslims, whom he indicated, were like brothers.

"Rather, this should be seen as a tool to boost harmony between the two faiths," he said in a statement.

Ramadoss urged the Centre to constitute on time a trust for the construction of a Ram temple as directed by the Supreme Court and also takes steps to provide five acres of land to Muslims to build a mosque.

The Supreme Court, in an unanimous verdict on Saturday, cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at in Uttar Pradesh and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.