Former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Siva Prasad Rao commits suicide

Former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao, who was at the centre of a row over alleged theft of assembly property, is said to have committed on Monday.

According to the police sources, Rao hanged himself at his residence here. He was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared dead. Police are investigating..

BJP Chief Spokesperson, K. Krishna Saagar Rao, in a statement said: "Shocked to know that former minister, former AP speaker Shri Kodela Siva Prasad has committed I extend heartfelt condolences on the unfortunate demise of this senior politician. May his soul rest in peace"

"I believe this forced death is a testimony to the ongoing bitter and contemptuous of Andhra Pradesh. It's quite unfortunate," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)