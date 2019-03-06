TO THE NEW Introduces a Powerful end to end Application Stack Monitoring Solution - HAWK

/ -- TO THE NEW, a premium company, decoded the most efficient monitoring solution of application - HAWK. A one-of-its-kind solution - HAWK - enables enterprises to gain enhanced, across their application that in turn enables enterprises to monitor specific KPIs critical to their business application functioning. Built with leading, new-age technology, the powerful end to end application monitoring and collects and stores the important metrics from all the layers of application stack. It provides enterprises with customised business and technical dashboards, which could be shared with the IT support & engineering teams for regular monitoring. This also reduces the number of hours spent on finding troublesome data points and also eliminates the need for regular maintenance efforts.

The large enterprises of today operate numerous internal and external business applications, which manage the load of multiple transactions on a daily basis. In order to ensure seamless operations of all these applications, it is imperative to monitor all the components of the application stack closely and ensure their effective working from time to time. TO THE NEW's HAWK is an advanced solution that solves this challenge by enabling a single holistic view of the entire application stack at one place, with the ability to highlight all key metrics that are critical to the know-how for specific business operations.

According to Mr. Narinder Kumar, VP Technology, TO THE NEW, "There are a plethora of and processes available in the market today, which manage different elements of all IT infrastructures, and ensure consistent and efficient operations. The key to effective infrastructure monitoring is customization, and it is critical when you are working with because these applications generate humongous data. We have recently deployed HAWK for Tata Sky, which empowers CIOs and IT to gain better visibility across their application stack. It has helped to monitor their numerous and logs."



HAWK ensures of all critical applications. For instance, if any unexpected switch /case takes place, a group of designated people are immediately alerted via its inbuilt notification engine that controls the situation before it goes out of hand. With the successful integration of HAWK, enterprises could be assured that all their applications are being efficiently monitored 24x7x365 to ensure superior customer experience.

About TO THE NEW



TO THE NEW is a premium company that provides end to end TO THE NEW leverages the power of experience design, cutting-edge engineering and cloud to build and mobile products and enable digital transformation for businesses.

TO THE NEW practices agile methodologies to develop innovative products with a faster time to market. With a team of 750+ passionate technologists, TO THE NEW constantly challenges the status quo to empower Fortune 500 companies as well as startups across the globe. For more information, visit

