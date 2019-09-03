16 killed, 119 wounded by Taliban blast in Kabul: Afghan official

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan sees Afghanistan engulfed in a 'civil war' again in future: Report
Pakistan plays important role in Afghan peace process: US Defense Secretary
Why many children in Afghanistan can no longer afford to attend school
Taliban blast: 12 dead in Afghanistan amid ongoing peace talks in Qatar
Afghanistan can be wiped off earth in 10 days, says Donald Trump
-
The death toll from a massive blast claimed by the Taliban in Kabul has risen to 16 people -- all civilians -- with scores more wounded, an official said Tuesday.
"Sixteen killed, 119 wounded in last night's attack. The explosion was caused by a tractor filled with explosives," interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU