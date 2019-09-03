JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

This gym equipment maker might dominate world market thanks to trade war
Business Standard

16 killed, 119 wounded by Taliban blast in Kabul: Afghan official

The explosion was caused by a tractor filled with explosives, said a spokesman of Afghanistan's interior ministry

AFP | PTI  |  Kabul 

Afghan security forces arrive at the site of an explosion in Kabul
Afghan security forces. File photo: PTI

The death toll from a massive blast claimed by the Taliban in Kabul has risen to 16 people -- all civilians -- with scores more wounded, an official said Tuesday.

"Sixteen killed, 119 wounded in last night's attack. The explosion was caused by a tractor filled with explosives," interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said. 
First Published: Tue, September 03 2019. 09:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU