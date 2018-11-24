Too early to assess JDS-Cong govt performance: Siddaramaiah

and former said Saturday six months was too early a period to assess the performance of the Congress- Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in

Siddaramaiah, who is also the head of the coalition coordination committee, said the much-awaited expansion of the H D Kumaraswamy-led cabinet would take place at the earliest, after discussions with Rahul Gandhi, who is busy campaigning for assembly polls in five states.

"It (government) is going fine. Six months... it is too early to assess the performance of the government," told reporters in Mysuru.

The former said the government was implementing the common minimum programme set out by the coalition coordination committee and the programmes of the previous government were also continuing.

Responding to a question, maintained that there was good coordination between both the and the JDS.

The coalition government, which came to power with Kumaraswamy assuming office on May 23, completed six years in office on Friday.

"(The) Cabinet will be expanded at the earliest. @INCIndia @RahulGandhi is busy in the assembly elections of 5 states & we shall discuss about the expansion as soon as he becomes free from his busy campaign schedule," Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.

He said the party state leaders would go to to finalise details after getting an appointment from Gandhi.

There are now six vacant ministerial positions left for the Congress, and two for the JDS in the cabinet. Currently, Kumaraswamy heads a cabinet of 26 ministers.

On the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, Siddaramaiah said preparations were on and discussions about seat-sharing with the JDS would begin after elections for five states were over.

Asked about the government's proposal to build the "Mother Cauvery" statue near and opposition to it, Siddaramaiah said he was not a technical expert to comment on it. "But the should call a meeting of experts and decide."



The had recently said it was mulling a proposal to upgrade the that adjoins the Krishna Raja Sagara dam, on the lines of Disneyland, including the installation of a mammoth watch-tower statue of "Mother Cauvery".

