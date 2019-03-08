Mamata takes pride in women representaion of TMC in LS

West Bengal Mamata on Friday took pride in her for having 35 per cent women MPs in the 16th Lok Sabha even as the Women's Reservation Bill was yet to be passed in Parliament.

"While the Womens Reservation Bill has not yet been passed in #Parliament, I am proud that our party @AITCofficial has 35% women MPs in the 16th Lok Sabha. We have also reserved 50% seats in local bodies for women candidates #IWD2019," she tweeted on the occasion of

Describing women as the "backbone" of our society, congratulated women across the world on this day.

Emphasising that her government is committed to the empowerment of women, the said the state government has recently launched 'Swasthya Sathi' health insurance smart cards for them.

"We have decided to issue these cards to a woman member of the family, recognising her as the of the family. #IWD2019," tweeted.

is celebrated globally on March 8 every year.

