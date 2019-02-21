A living member of species of not seen in more than 110 years and feared to be extinct has been found in a remote part of the island of

An adult female phantasticus, also known as the Giant Tortoise, was spotted Sunday by a joint expedition of the National Park and the U.S.-based Conservancy, Ministry said in a statement.

Investigators think there may be more members of the species on the island because of tracks and scat they found. The team took the tortoise, likely more than 100 years old, to a breeding center for giant tortoises on where it will stay in a specially designed pen.

The has the Giant listed as critically endangered and possibly extinct.

The only other living member of the species was found in 1906, the group said. Since then, expeditions have encountered scat and bite marks on cacti, and there was a possible unconfirmed sighting in 2009.

But Sunday's discovery was the first confirmed sighting and together with the possibility of finding more members of the species has raised the possibility of breeding.

"They will need more than one, but females may store sperm for a long time," said Stuart Pimm, a at "There may be hope."



Fernandina is the third largest and features the La Cumbre volcano, one of the most active in the world. The archipelago lies in the about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) off Ecuador's mainland.

In listing the Fernandina tortoise as possibly extinct, the conservation group said on its website that the species may have succumbed to "the frequent volcanic lava flows that nearly cover the island."



The hosts unique species and wildlife whose characteristics helped develop his theory of evolution. It was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1979. Animal Planet said the expedition was funded for its series "Extinct or Alive".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)