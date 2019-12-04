Total FDI inflow into India increased by $62 bn in 2018-19, says govt

-
The FDI inflow into India has increased in the last fiscal in comparison to previous years with $62 billion foreign investments in 2018-19, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Goyal's response came in response to a question by Congress MP Abdul Khaleque on whether the Foreign Direct Investments into India have declined in 2018-19 as compared to the previous years.
"No Sir, FDI has in fact increased in the financial year 2018-19 as compared to previous years," he said during the Question Hour.
The minister said the total FDI inflow in 2018-19 was $62.00 billion, in 2017-18, the total FDI inflow was $60.97 billion, in 2016-17, it was $60.22 billion and in 2015-16, it was $55.56 billion.
