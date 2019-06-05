French giants Total have ruled out sponsoring the 2024 in Paris, keen to avoid being "pilloried" in a city where Anne has increasingly campaigned for environmentally sound initiatives, sources say.

Total's confirmed his company's decision to opt out following a meeting with last week.

Neither Total, the 2024 local organising committee nor Hidalgo's office wished to comment publicly on the development.

In their search for sponsors for 2024, organisers had turned to Total, one of the world's integrated The company has an established profile in the world of sports, be it at football or through its Total cycling team.

Talks about Olympic sponsorship deals were well under way between the two parties and Total was even lined up to become the second sponsor, behind group Banque Populaire-Caisse d'Epargne {BCPE), which was unveiled in September last year.

But at the end of March, one year ahead of in which would be seeking a second mandate, the -- without naming Total -- warned Paris 2024 chief in a letter that "it would be very difficult for our fellow citizens to identify with companies whose activity would have a big impact on the environment, based in particular on the massive use of carbon-based energies".

One source within the Paris set-up said: "To keep her majority, is obliged to give pledges to the ecologists."



Since she became Paris mayor, Hidalgo has committed to cutting down environmental pollution, particularly by cars, with schemes such the promotion of an sharing service and a large-scale public bicycle sharing system.

Estanguet replied to Hidalgo confirming the organising committee's commitment to organising a carbon-neutral Games.

"The choice of partners will never question this ambition and the commitments we've taken," he said.

Pouyanne, for his part, told a shareholders' meeting that he did not want to be a "sponsor who is pilloried", ironically noting that the firm's 100-million-euro pledge to the fund to help rebuild the burned-out in Paris had raised no such polemic.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)