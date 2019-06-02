Indian arrested for running international call bypass racket in Nepal

A 36-year-old Indian man has been arrested in for illegally operating international calls that caused millions of rupees loss to the nation's telecom department, police said on Sunday.

Khursed Ansari, a resident of Sunauli in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the of Police from on charges of operating call bypass, a statement issued by the Police said.

The police also recovered a laptop, airtel 4G device, routers and 16 simcards from the accused, the statement said.

The police have initiated further investigation into the matter after taking Ansari in custody.

Meanwhile, a 69-year-old Canadian national was arrested from the on Sunday as she was about to board a Hong Kong bound aircraft carrying illegal foreign currency.

The police seized USD 20,630, 1,400 Hong Kong dollars and 10,000 Nepali currency from Jeannia Gaw during a security check at the airport, the statement said.

As per Nepal's law, a foreign tourist cannot carry more than USD 5,000 without special permission while travelling.

