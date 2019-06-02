Man gets life sentence for killing labourer in Sikar

A man was awarded life sentence for killing a labourer in the district here.

District and convicted for killing in April 2017 and awarded him life sentence, public said.

" was in an illicit relationship with Mangilal's wife. When objected, hit him with a heavy object," the said.

Police arrested on the basis of mobile call records and a chargesheet was filed against him under relevant sections of IPC.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)