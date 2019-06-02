Man gets life sentence for killing labourer in Sikar

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Sikar 

A man was awarded life sentence for killing a labourer in the district here.

District and Session Judge Devendra Prakash Sharma convicted Tilakraj for killing Manglial in April 2017 and awarded him life sentence, public prosecutor Shiv Ratan Sharma said.

"Tilakraj was in an illicit relationship with Mangilal's wife. When Mangilal objected, Tilakraj hit him with a heavy object," the prosecutor said.

Police arrested Manglial on the basis of mobile call records and a chargesheet was filed against him under relevant sections of IPC.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Manglial.

First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 19:35 IST

