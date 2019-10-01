Toyota Kirloskar sales down 17% in Sept at 10,911 units; exports up 25%

-
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday reported a 16.56 per cent decline in total sales at 10,911 units in September.
The company had sold 13,078 units in the same month last year, TKM said in a statement.
Sales in the domestic market stood at 10,203 units last month as compared to 12,512 units in September 2018, a decline of 18 per cent, it added.
Exports in September were at 708 units as against 566 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 25 per cent.
Commenting on the sales performance, TKM Deputy Managing Director N Raja said, "The consumer sentiment continued to be subdued in September which has reflected in the sales slowdown in the industry."
However, he said the company expects consumer demand will see the much needed revival resulting in better retails due to Navratri and Diwali.
