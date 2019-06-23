JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Rahul Gandhi condoles death of people in Barmer pandal collapse incident
Business Standard

TPCC reviews preparations for municipal elections

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) met here Sunday and reviewed preparations for the coming municipal elections in the state.

TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy in a release said a three-member committee comprising TPCC Working President Ponnam Prabhakar, AICC Secretaries A Sampath Kumar and Vamshichand Reddy has been appointed to oversee the party's strategy for municipal elections.

He further said the preparations for elections in all municipalities were being taken up seriously.

At the meeting, the TPCC chief demanded that the Telangana government reserve 34 per cent seats for Backward Classes, including Muslims, as per the law.

The term of various corporators, councilors, mayors municipal chairpersons in as many as 53 municipalities and three municipal corporations will expire by July 2, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 22:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU