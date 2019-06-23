TPCC reviews preparations for municipal elections

-
ALSO READ
Trouble for Telangana Congress: Party leaders unhappy with TPCC president Uttam Kumar
Telangana Cong chief seeks to salvage pride for party in Nalgonda
'TRS trying to kill Cong in Telangana to lure Modi for ministerial posts'
T'gana Cong suspends former Union minister Satyanarayana
Telangana: Congress demands withdrawal of ordinance on BC quota in Panchayat elections
-
The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) met here Sunday and reviewed preparations for the coming municipal elections in the state.
TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy in a release said a three-member committee comprising TPCC Working President Ponnam Prabhakar, AICC Secretaries A Sampath Kumar and Vamshichand Reddy has been appointed to oversee the party's strategy for municipal elections.
He further said the preparations for elections in all municipalities were being taken up seriously.
At the meeting, the TPCC chief demanded that the Telangana government reserve 34 per cent seats for Backward Classes, including Muslims, as per the law.
The term of various corporators, councilors, mayors municipal chairpersons in as many as 53 municipalities and three municipal corporations will expire by July 2, 2019.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU