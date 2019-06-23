TPCC reviews preparations for municipal elections

The Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) met here Sunday and reviewed preparations for the coming in the state.

TPCC N Uttam Reddy in a release said a three-member committee comprising TPCC Working Ponnam Prabhakar, AICC Secretaries A Sampath and has been appointed to oversee the party's strategy for

He further said the preparations for elections in all municipalities were being taken up seriously.

At the meeting, the TPCC demanded that the government reserve 34 per cent seats for Backward Classes, including Muslims, as per the law.

The term of various corporators, councilors, mayors municipal chairpersons in as many as 53 municipalities and three municipal corporations will expire by July 2, 2019.

