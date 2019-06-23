Bill to protect depositors in ponzi schemes to be tabled soon: Gehlot

The government will introduce a bill to protect depositors and check fraud by chit-fund companies.

The matter of financial scams and cheating by chit-fund companies was raised by the members of the during a pre-budget meeting here with

The said the government was serious in preventing such scams and added that the protection of depositors bill would be introduced in the assembly soon, which will protect the interest of the investors.

Gehlot said the role of the and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) was important in implementing the government schemes and programmes at the grass-roots level.

The said the government was serious about the problem of in the area and efforts would be made to make the state free from the is a caused by the inhalation of dust containing silica in areas.

Representatives from various NGOs working in the area of education, women empowerment, children welfare, consumer protection among others participated in the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by B D Kalla, Lalchand Kataria, Raghu Sharma, Pramod Jain Bhaya, Saleh Mohammad, Govind Singh Dotasara, Women and Mamta Bhupesh, D B Gupta and other senior officials.

