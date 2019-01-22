Traffic snarls due to rain in Delhi

Waterlogging due to heavy rains led to traffic congestions at major intersections in the national capital Tuesday.

According to information provided by the on its official handle, smooth movement of traffic was disrupted at Karala Chowk, Malviya Nagar, Modi Mill flyover, and

Vehicles moved bumper-to-bumper on and (from Jangpura towards Lajpat Nagar) due to waterlogging.

Commuters are expected to witness traffic congestions at Khyber Pass, Kela Ghat GPO, Chatta Rail, Digamber Jain Mandir near old Delhi railway station, and Aurobindo Marg.

Waterlogging caused vehicles to move cheek-by-jowl at Moolchand underpass, Bihari under railway bridge, main gate red light, IP estate, Samalkha red light, RTR T-point, Bhairon Marg under railway bridge and Devli.

The has advised commuters to avoid the stretch between and Ashram.

