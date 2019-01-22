27 killed in deadly oil tanker-bus collision in Pakistan

At least 27 people were killed and over a dozen others injured when an tanker collided with a passenger bus in the Hub area of Pakistan's province, police said Tuesday.

The accident took place in the district on Monday when the bus, travelling to Panjgur from and carrying 40 passengers, was hit by the tanker coming from the opposite direction, the police said.

"A huge fire erupted after the accident as the tanker was carrying Iranian diesel," a said.

"The passengers started jumping out of the bus to save their lives but many were trapped inside as the flames engulfed the bus and the tanker," he added.

The said 27 bodies have been recovered from the crash site, Geo reported.

"All of them died from burn injuries," Deputy said.

He said that six of the 16 injured were in critical condition.

A rescue of the said due to the absence of facilities and ambulances the injured were shifted to after a long delay.

He said most of the bodies recovered were burnt beyond recognition.

province, borders oil-rich from where millions of gallons of fuel is illegally transported to

Deadly traffic accidents are very common in owing to reckless driving and the bad condition of roads.

Every year hundreds of people lose their lives in traffic related incidents in the country.

