Train services restored in Seemanchal Express accident site

Normal rail traffic resumed Tuesday on the Hajipur-Bachhwara- section in Bihar, more than 48 hours after it got disrupted on account of the derailment of Delhi-bound which had claimed six lives.

According to a release issued by the East Central Railway headquartered at Hajipur, clearing of the tracks and repair work were completed on Monday night.

The technical approval for plying of trains on the section was given early Tuesday morning following which the Saharsa-Pataliputra Janhit Express ran through the route and passed Sahdei Buzurg -- the site of the accident -- at around 9.30 am, it said.

The release said that in the route have become normal.

Eleven bogies of the Jogmani-Anand Vihar Seemanchal Express had jumped the tracks early Sunday, killing six persons and leaving more than 30 injured.

