Transgender gunned down in Pakistan

A was killed and another critically injured when unknown armed men riding a motorbike open fired at their vehicle in northwest Pakistan, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Jattak Ismail Khel area of restive late Tuesday night when three transgenders from were returning after attending a wedding ceremony.

On their way back the unknown assailants fired at their vehicle, killing one and injuring another, police said.

The deceased was identified as while the injured as Mushtaq. The injured was shifted to hospital for treatment, police said.

Police cordoned off the area and have started search for the assailants, it added.

Attacks on transgenders in Pakistan's province have seen a increase in the last one year.

In March 2018, gunmen shot dead a transgender woman and her friend while they were in a rickshaw.

Similarly, in August another transgender was shot dead by some unidentified assailants who dumped her body in a sack in Pakistan's

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)