Translocated tusker travels 50 KM to reach human habitat

A 25-year-old wild elephant, which was captured and translocated to the reserve forests at Varagaliyar last week, has travelled about 50 km and entered Angalakurichi village, police said Thursday.

The jumbo, called 'Chinnathambi' by locals, was tranquilised and translocated from Thadagam area, 50-60 km from Pollachi, by forest department personnel.

The pachyderm was also fitted with a radio-collar to monitor its movements.

Over the past seven months, the elephant had destroyed crops and the forest department decided to translocate him following complaints from the local people.

The people of Angalakurichi woke up Thursday on hearing the elephant's trumpeting and it was found moving in front of their houses, police said, adding it did not disturb any villager.

Forest department officials from Pollachi division rushed to the spot and drove the elephant, which travelled about 50 km from Varagaliyar, back into the forests, police said.

Its movements are being monitored, they said.

