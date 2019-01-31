Medlife acquires Mumbai-based MedLabz

-
ALSO READ
HC issues notice to Centre, Delhi Govt over online pharmacy
HC stays online sale of drugs, prescribed medicines
Govt publishes draft rules for online sale of drugs: Mandaviya
NCB busts Gurgaon-based online pharmacy for shipping illegal drugs
Apollo Hospitals to divest front-end pharmacy biz
-
Health-tech firm Medlife Thursday said it has acquired Mumbai-based digital healthcare platform and diagnostics company MedLabz for an undisclosed amount.
This acquisition will help the company consolidate its diagnostics business, Medlife said in a statement.
The company has also launched its central laboratory in Bengaluru, it added.
Medlife founder and Chief Executive Officer Tushar Kumar said: "The acquisition has come at an opportune time for both the companies. While MedLabz was looking to scale up business, we wanted to strengthen our diagnostic capabilities through a viable acquisition."
The company, however, did not provide any financial details of the acquisition.
Medlife, which is a leading player in the online pharmacy segment, recently announced plans to expand presence in the retail pharmacy segment.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU