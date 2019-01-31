JUST IN
Medlife acquires Mumbai-based MedLabz

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Health-tech firm Medlife Thursday said it has acquired Mumbai-based digital healthcare platform and diagnostics company MedLabz for an undisclosed amount.

This acquisition will help the company consolidate its diagnostics business, Medlife said in a statement.

The company has also launched its central laboratory in Bengaluru, it added.

Medlife founder and Chief Executive Officer Tushar Kumar said: "The acquisition has come at an opportune time for both the companies. While MedLabz was looking to scale up business, we wanted to strengthen our diagnostic capabilities through a viable acquisition."

The company, however, did not provide any financial details of the acquisition.

Medlife, which is a leading player in the online pharmacy segment, recently announced plans to expand presence in the retail pharmacy segment.

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 17:40 IST

