CPI(M) to intensify movement against Citizenship Bill: Das

The opposition CPI(M) in Thursday announced to intensify its movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

"Our party has decided to intensify movement against the Citizenship Amendment bill because it is divisive and the in the Centre is trying to divide people of the country on religious line," CPI(M) state party secretary told reporters.

He said the CPI(M) has decided to organise rally, procession and mass sit-in nationwide on February 4 demanding scrapping of the bill.

"We would organise protests and rallies on February 4 as part of nationwide programme. Besides, we have decided to intensify movement in our state, because people of the state would face lot of problems if the bill is passed," Das said.

He said peace prevailed in the north eastern region before the bill was proposed by the Central government, but the situation turned "volatile" in the region after the bill was introduced.

"People of the N-E region came on the streets to protest the bill, because they would be the most sufferer if the bill is passed in Rajya Sabha. The bill must be scrapped," Das said.

On Wednesday, a newly formed political platform of six indigenous political parties of the state -'Committee for Movement against citizenship Amendment Bill', organised a protest rally at Khumulwng, about 20 km from here against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

