Not a single woman I've met is unhappy with free metro travel proposal: Kejriwal

Hard selling his government's proposed scheme for free metro and for women in the city, Saturday claimed not a single woman he met during the day was unhappy with the move.

made the claim during a foot march in the constituency where he interacted with local residents, some of whom complained about power outages.

"The scheme will be rolled out within two-and-a-half months. I've asked each and every woman here, and not a single woman I've met since morning has told me she is not happy with in metro and bus," he claimed.

The also directed installation of an adequate number of transformers in the area to prevent any further distribution problems.

" is the only city in the country that offers 24-hour power supply to all its residents," he claimed and added "there are some pockets in the city that are facing issues related to power and water supply ".

"New transformers will be installed in areas where faults have been observed. We have already laid water pipelines in many colonies. These colonies will get piped water within a week. They don't have to rely on tankers any longer," he said.

On the NDA government's insistence on implementing Ayushman Bharat in Delhi, said, "According to the Centre's scheme, if you have a refrigerator, a two-wheeler or a television, you are not considered poor. Does this mean the rest of the people are not poor?



"Is it necessary that a two-wheeler owner can afford health care for all members of his/her family? Our scheme provides full treatment for free for all residents and has been functioning well for the past two years.

