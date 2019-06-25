Trauma care centre on Mumbai-Pune expressway to start soon: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Public Works Department Minister on Tuesday said the set up on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be operational soon after some minor repair works.

The construction of the over 3,400 sqft having a heliport facility was completed in June 2016, Shinde said in the state Legislative Council in response to a question was raised by Congress member Sharad Ranpise.

"An agency has been appointed for running the The state government gave a letter of intent in August 2018. After completion of some minor repair works, the trauma care centre will be operational," Shinde said in a written reply.

Earlier, Woodstock Helicopters Private Limited was selected in November 2012 for the construction of the trauma care centre along with the heliport facility.

In last five years, as many as 518 people were killed and 593 others injured in 1,436 accidents on the 94.5 km-long Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Shinde said in the reply.

The trauma care centre is aimed at providing immediate medical assistance to accident victims who could later be shifted to a full-fledged hospital for further treatment.