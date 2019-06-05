Tree bank inaugurated on World Environment Day

A tree bank was inaugurated and around 3,000 saplings were planted at different locations of the Jamshedpur steel city on the occasion of the World Environment Day on Wednesday.
Divisional Forest Officer (Dalbhum) Dr Abhisekh Kumar inaugurated the tree bank set up by the Jamshedpur Utility and Services Company (Jusco), a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Tata Steel.
Tata Steel Vice President Chanakya Choudhary and Jusco Managing Director Tarun Daga were also present at the inauguration.
Addressing the gathering, Kumar said the tree bank will help to increase the green cover in and around the steel city.
The bank has 10,000 saplings of 13 species, including neem, mango, and palm, the Chief Divisional Manager (PHS) of Jusco, Arun Vidyut, said.
