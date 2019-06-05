NEET 2019: Over 7.95 lakh candidates living in India clear exam

Here are some statistics related to 2019.

A total of7,95,031 candidates living in cleared 2019. As many as 315 foreign nationals, 1,209 NRIs, 441 candidates holding OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) cards and 46 (Persons of Indian Origin) also cleared the exam.

Two candidates scored 700 marks out of 720 but secured different ranks, five scored 695, two 691, 16 candidates scored 690, three scored 687, 13 scored 685 and five scored 686 marks.

According to officials, if two candidates are tied on the same score, the one who obtains the higher marks in biology gets a higher rank. Those who score high in chemistry are given the next preference.

had the highest percentage of candidates clearing the exam at 74.92, followed by (73.41) and Chandigarh (73.24). had the lowest pass percentage at 34.52.

There was a rise of 14.52 per cent in the number of students who registered for this year.

As many as2,86,245 candidates in the unreserved category,3,75,635 in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, 99,890 in the Scheduled Caste (SC) category and 35,272 in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category cleared the exam.

In a statement, the (NTA) said 79.31 per cent of the candidates took the exam in English, while 11.84 per cent opted for Hindi. The percentage of candidates who took the exam in regional languages stood at 8.86.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is conducted by the NTA for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in the medical and dental colleges approved by the and the respectively.

