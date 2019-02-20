Tri-nation peace rally reaches Agartala

A cross-border motor rally to mark the 150th birth has arrived here from via the Akhaura International Checkpost (ICP).

The tri-nation rally, which commenced from Rajghat in on February 4, will culminate at in on February 24, covering 7,250km, an official release said.

The (BSF) has made arrangements to support the itinerary of the motorists, who were received Tuesday by for Social Welfare and Social Education Shantana Chakma at the international checkpost here.

The rally, comprising ten vehicles and 33 participants, will cover places that are historically associated with Gandhi, and generate awareness about road safety on its way, the release said.

It is set to leave for Silchar in Assam Wednesday.

The participants, with support from the Union government, have visited Sabarmati, Porbandar, Dandi, Sewagram, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Champaran, and among other places in the country before entering the Bangladesh capital, the release added.

Sambhu Singh, the of Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, said the rally aims to promote Gandhian thoughts and values.

"The initiative will go a long way in spreading the messages of peace, equality and safe driving among the people of the three countries," Singh, who was here Tuesday, added.

