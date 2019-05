Trial looms for ex-French president Sarkozy over campaign finance

A top on Friday rejected an appeal by former to avoid facing charges of illicit financing for his failed 2012 re-election bid, with a trial of the ex- now appearing inevitable.

Prosecutors claim spent nearly 43 million euros (USD 51 million) on his lavish re-election bid -- almost double the legal limit of 22.5 million euros -- using fake invoices, and demanded he answer the charges in court.

has denounced the charges, saying he was unaware of the fraud by executives at the firm Bygmalion, who are also among a total of 13 people likely to face trial.

Sarkozy's lawyers appealed to the Constitutional Council, which rules on the admissibility of laws and legal rulings, arguing that he had already paid a financial penalty for the overspending.

But that ruling concerned just 364,000 euros of overspending in the campaign, and came before revelations of the " affair" and fake billings.

executives and Jerome Lavrilleux, the of Sarkozy's 2012 campaign, have acknowledged the existence of fraud and

On Friday, the ruled that a criminal trial was justified on the grounds that it concerned "the potential breach of probity by candidates or elected officials." "It's a big disappointment," one of Sarkozy's lawyers, Emmanuel Piwnica, told AFP.

Sarkozy retired from political life after failing to secure the nomination from his rightwing for the 2017 presidential election, won by centrist

He would be the second former French to face trial since the founding of the Fifth Republic in 1958.

In 2011, former was given a two-year suspended sentence for embezzlement and misuse of public funds during his time as of

