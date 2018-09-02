Tribal school student dies; NGO says it's due to malnutrition

-
A 14-year-old girl studying in a government-run school for tribals near here in Maharashtra has died, prompting questions by an NGO over the circumstances of her death.
While the NGO, Shramjeevi Sanghatana, said the girl died due to malnutrition, a government official said her medical report was awaited.
The girl was a student of Class 8 at the government- run ashram school for tribals in Wada taluka of this district located adjoining Mumbai.
The girl was initially taken to the rural hospital at Wada Saturday after she complained of uneasiness and fever, Palghar civil surgeon Kanchan Wanere told PTI.
Wanere said the teenager, who was anaemic, died of health complications, including convulsion, while being taken to the Thane district civil hospital for further treatment.
However, the Shramjeevi Sanghatana, which works in tribal areas of the state, claimed it was a malnutrition- related death.
In a statement issued Sunday, Shramjeevi Sanghatana chief Vivek Pandit said the girl's hemoglobin had dropped drastically and said her death was caused by malnutrition.
Asked about the NGO's claim, the civil surgeon said a detailed medical report of the girl is awaited.
Pandit said the girl's death shows the government's apathy towards tribals.
He said the girl was down with fever for the last three days, but she was not provided proper medical care by school authorities.
