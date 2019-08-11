JUST IN
Business Standard

Tribals need to be made self-reliant and self-sufficient: Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari assured that all possible help would be extended to the tribal community through his MSME Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Nitin Gadkari
Photo: Sanjay K Sharma

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said that efforts should be made towards making the tribal community self-reliant and self-sufficient.

He was addressing a programme organised by 'Eklavya Ekal Vidyalay' run by Lakshman Mankar Smruti Sanstha. The Sanstha runs 851 such schools in tribal areas of Vidarbha.

While appreciating the organisation's work towards the uplift of tribals, Gadkari said, "Now, we have to make efforts towards the financial development of tribal community by making them self-reliant and self-sufficient."

Gadkari assured that all possible help would be extended to the tribal community through his MSME Ministry.
First Published: Sun, August 11 2019. 23:25 IST

