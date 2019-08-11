Tribals need to be made self-reliant and self-sufficient: Nitin Gadkari

-
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said that efforts should be made towards making the tribal community self-reliant and self-sufficient.
He was addressing a programme organised by 'Eklavya Ekal Vidyalay' run by Lakshman Mankar Smruti Sanstha. The Sanstha runs 851 such schools in tribal areas of Vidarbha.
While appreciating the organisation's work towards the uplift of tribals, Gadkari said, "Now, we have to make efforts towards the financial development of tribal community by making them self-reliant and self-sufficient."
Gadkari assured that all possible help would be extended to the tribal community through his MSME Ministry.
