Heatwave sweeps Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul hottest at 44.5 degrees Celsius

Heatwave swept most parts of Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday, with Narnaul recording the highest temperature in the two states at 44.5 degrees Celsius.
The temperature in Haryana's Narnaul city was three degrees above the normal, a meteorological department report said here.
Other parts of Haryana also saw temperatures above the 40-degree mark.
Ambala recorded a high of 42 degrees Celsius -- three notches above the normal, while Bhiwani's maximum settled at 42.6 degrees Celsius.
Hisar and Karnal recorded a maximum temperature of 41.9 degrees Celsius and 41.4 degrees Celsius respectively.
Amritsar in Punjab experienced a hot day, with the mercury settling at an uncomfortable 42 degrees Celsius -- two degrees above the normal.
Ludhiana and Patiala also recorded above normal maximum temperatures of 41.7 degrees Celsius and 42.3 degrees Celsius respectively.
Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, also reeled under hot weather conditions with a maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius -- two notches above the normal.
The MeT department has forecast dry weather over the next two days in Haryana and Punjab.
