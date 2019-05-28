Heatwave sweeps Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul hottest at 44.5 degrees Celsius

Heatwave swept most parts of and on Tuesday, with recording the highest in the two states at 44.5 degrees Celsius.

The in Haryana's city was three degrees above the normal, a meteorological department report said here.

Other parts of also saw temperatures above the 40-degree mark.

Ambala recorded a high of 42 degrees Celsius -- three notches above the normal, while Bhiwani's maximum settled at 42.6 degrees Celsius.

Hisar and Karnal recorded a maximum of 41.9 degrees Celsius and 41.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

in experienced a hot day, with the mercury settling at an uncomfortable 42 degrees Celsius -- two degrees above the normal.

and also recorded above normal maximum temperatures of 41.7 degrees Celsius and 42.3 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, also reeled under hot conditions with a maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius -- two notches above the normal.

The MeT department has forecast dry over the next two days in and

