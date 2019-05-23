Trinamool bags Kolkata Dakshin, Jangipur, Uluberia and Dum Dum

Trinamool candidate won the Lok Sabha seat, the Election Commission said Thursday.

Roy, who is the of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, defeated BJP's Chandra Kumar Bose, by a margin of 1,55,192 votes.

Bose is the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Roy bagged 5,73,119 votes, while Bose managed 4,17,927 votes, the EC said here.

candidate bagged 42,618 votes, while CPI(M)'a Nandini Mukherjee got 1,40,275 votes in her favour.

A total of 14,824 people voted for NOTA in this Lok Sabha constituency.

Meanwile, in Jangipur Lok Sabha seat, Trinamool candidate won by 2,45,782 votes.

Rahman defeated his nearest rival of the BJP.

Rahman got a total of 5,62,838 votes, while Khatun got 3,17,056 votes, the EC said. Sitting of the Congress was relegated to the third position.

Mukherjee, son of former got 2,55,836 votes.

On the other side, Sajda Ahmed, Trinammol Congress candidate from Uluberia constituency won by a margin of 2,15,359 votes by defeating her nearest rival of the BJP.

got 6,94,617 votes, while Banerjee bagged 4,79,016 votes, the EC said.

Sougata Roy, TMC candidate from Dum Dum constituency, won by a margin of 53,002 votes.

He defeated his nearest rival of the BJP. Roy got 5,12,062 votes, while Bhattacharya polled 4,59,060 votes, the poll panel added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)