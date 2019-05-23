'American Taliban' Lindh released as Afghan war still boils

John Walker Lindh, the US Muslim convert who came to be known as the "American Taliban" after being captured while fighting in in 2001, was released from after serving 17 years, US media reported.

and Post reported his early morning release from the federal high security prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, quoting his lawyer,

Cummings told that 38-year-old Lindh, still suspected by some of harboring radical Islamic views, will settle in under strict probation terms that limit his ability to go online or contact other Islamists.

Known as "Detainee 001" in the US War on Terror, Lindh's early release on an original 20-year sentence has resurrected memories of the September 11 attacks, when he became for many Americans one of the faces of the jihadist threat against the

But his release also underscores the fact that, almost two decades later, the US remains mired in a fight with the with no end in sight.

Other than that he will settle in Virginia, the state abutting the US capital Washington, there was no information about Lindh's plans.

His family, which lives near San Francisco, California, has not recently commented on his case and could not immediately be contacted Thursday.

His release comes amid concerns that he may not have abandoned support for hardline Islamic thinking while incarcerated.

In a letter this week to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, two senators asked how his alleged threat would be contained, citing unproven allegations that he "openly" supports extremist violence.

"We must consider the security and safety implications for our citizens and communities who will receive individuals like John Walker Lindh," they said.

Lindh, 38, earned a three-year early release from the prison for good behaviour.

The quiet son of a middle-class couple, he converted to Islam at age 16 and travelled to in 1998 to study Arabic.

After returning home for several months, went back to in 2000, and then on to to study further in a madrassa, or religious school.

In mid-2001, ostensibly drawn by stories of the mistreatment of Afghans, he enlisted in the Taliban's fight against the

After the intervened in following the September 11, 2001 attacks, was one of hundreds of fighters captured by forces on November 25.

He revealed his American identity to two CIA officers.

One of them, Johnny Micheal Spann, was killed in a prisoner revolt hours after he interrogated Lindh, making him the first American killed in post-9/11 conflict in

While had no role in Spann's death, his case became politically and emotionally entwined with it.

Once back in the United States, he was branded a traitor and accused of murdering the CIA

Lindh was quickly charged with multiple counts of terrorism and conspiracy to kill Americans, with politicians and generals demanding he be given the death penalty.

But in July 2002, he pleaded guilty to much-reduced charges of illegally aiding the and carrying weapons and explosives in the commission of that crime.

By most accounts, Lindh clung firmly to Islam throughout his imprisonment.

He spent years with a few dozen other Muslim prisoners in the Communications Management Unit of the prison, where their contacts with outsiders, media and information were tightly controlled.

An internal 2017 report from the US National Counterterrorism Center, obtained by the Foreign Policy website, said that Lindh "continued to and to write and translate violent extremist texts."



The claim was not supported by any public evidence. But Alexander Meleagrou-Hitchens, a at the University Center for Extremism, says that while in became close Ahmad Musa Jibril, an Arab-American who, since his 2012 release, has preached an extremely conservative version of Islam that is popular among jihadists.

He will face extremely tough conditions in his three-year probation.

Lindh, who gained Irish citizenship while in prison, cannot obtain a passport or travel abroad.

He can only possess or use an or phone with official permission, and the device has to be monitored continuously by authorities.

He will also remain under tough scrutiny from a society where many believe he should be imprisoned for life.

US Mike Pompeo, who previously led the CIA, denounced his release.

Lindh is "still committed to the very jihad that he engaged in that killed a great American and a great officer," Pompeo said on

