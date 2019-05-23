TRS wins 5, BJP 2& Congress, MIM 1 each in Telangana LS polls

The ruling Rashtra Samithi won five Lok Sabha seats, the BJP two and the one of the nine results declared so far.

The Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS was leading in four seats.

The BJP and were ahead two segments each.

The results were seen as a setback to the TRS, which was looking to sweep the polls in the company of AIMIM-led by Asaduddin Owaisi, who won from by defeating his BJP rival

Pradesh Committee N Uttam Kumar Reddy and BJP's Bandi were elected from their respective constituencies.

Kumar defeated B Vinod Kumar (TRS), who was deputy floor leader of the TRS in Lok Sabha, in Karimnagar by 89,508 votes.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, currently a member of the Legislative Assembly from Huzurnagar, won the Nalgonda seat by a margin of 25,682 votes over his TRS rival V

TRS nominee M Srinivas Reddy won Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seat by 77,829 votes.

He defeated BJP candidate and former D K Aruna, who switched over the Amit Shah-led party from the Congress just before the polls from Congress.

TRS candidate from Nagarkurnool P Ramulu won the seat by defeating Congress member Mallu Ravi by 189748 votes.

Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, TRS nominee in Medak, won by 3.16 lakh votes over his Congress rival Anil Kumar Gali, while it's Warangal candidate was declared elected by 3.50 lakh votes over his Congress rival

TRS candidate won Mahabubabad by 1,46,663 votes. She defeated Balaram Naik Porika of Congress.

The stakes were high for the BJP and the Congress in the elections.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TRS had bagged 11 seats and the Congress two.

The BJP, TDP, YSRCP and AIMIM shared one each.

The BJP had suffered a humiliating defeat in the Assembly elections last December, winning just one seat and forfeiting deposits in more than 100 constituencies.

The TRS had returned to power with the rich haul of 88 seats in the 119-member House.

The Congress turned in a poor performance with its candidates winning only in 19 Assembly segments.

But the Rahul Gandhi-led outfit suffered huge setbacks in the state with 11 MLAs announcing switching loyalty to the TRS since the beginning of March.

On BJP's smart gains in Telangana, TRS Abid Rasool Khan said: "Increase in BJP's vote in some seats of ... we feel that it's to do with weakening of the Congress.

And also some Congress candidates, after realising that they will not win, have surrendered to the BJP".

"The shift from Congress votes is one the reasons for BJP faring better", Khan told

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)