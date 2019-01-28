JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

40-year-old man held for kidnapping girls in New Delhi

FM discusses steps to promote lending to MSME, agri sectors
Business Standard

Tripura, CISF, ICAR bag 'Best Tableau Award' for R-Day parade

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tableaux of Tripura, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) won the first prize for the Republic Day Parade at the Rajpath here, an official statement said Monday.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the awards at a ceremony here on Monday.

Under the states and union territories category, the first prize went to Tripura for its float based on the theme of 'Empowering Rural Economy in Gandhian Way'. The second prize went to Jammu and Kashmir for its theme on 'Gandhiji's Ray of Hope - Our Composite Culture' and the third prize to Punjab for its float on the theme of 'Jallianwala Bagh'.

The CISF's float was based on the theme 'Securing National Assets - 50 Glorious Years' while the ICAR tableau was on 'Kisan Gandhi'.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) received a special prize for a tableau on 'Vande Mataram'.

Sitharaman also presented the award for the 'Best School Children Item' to Navy Children School, Chanakyapuri and a consolation prize to Rajkiya Pratibha VikasH Vidyalya (RPVV), Kishan Ganj in New Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 20:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements