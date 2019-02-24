Tripura man arrested on sedition charge for social media post

A 23-year-old man hailing from Tripura's district has been arrested on charge from for allegedly uploading an anti-national video on on the terror attack, police said Sunday.

A case under charge was lodged against Krishnendu Debbarma of Sonacharanpara village in district by police suo motu for allegedly uploading the video on on the terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, they said.

of Police, Khowai, Krishnendu Chakraborty said, "After the video clip of Pramesh Debbarma went viral on Facebook, police went to his house and came to know that he was working in a hotel at Mysuru. A police team went to Mysuru and arrested him with the help of local police on Saturday. He will be brought here Sunday."



This is the second case lodged in this month. Earlier the Police had charged three indigenous leaders with sedition in West district.

The three leaders - Jagadish Debbarma, of Indigenous Nationalist Party of (INPT), Aghore Debbarma, a of Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT-Tipraha) and Anthony Debbarma, a of Borok Peoples Human Rights Organization (BPHRO) - were charged with sedition for attending a rally where alleged anti-national slogans were raised.

