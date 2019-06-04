Troubles mount for ruling coalition in KTK,JDS chief resigns

Troubles mounted for the ruling combine in with JD(S) state A H resigning from his post Tuesday flaying the coalition's functioning and two senior MLAs slamming the party state leaders for the poll debacle.

The developments, even as the leadership of the ruling alliance is looking for a cabinet expansion or reshuffle with an aim to save the H D Kumaraswamy-led one-year government, signalled that coalition worries may not die down soon.

"I take moral responsibility for the (party's) defeat," said Vishwanath, who is also reportedly miffed over being sidelined on key issues by his own party.

hit out at his bete noire and coordination committee for failing to ensure proper coordination between the and the JD(S).

He also alleged that the committee was dancing to the tunes of Siddaramaiah, who has failed to draw a common minimum programme for the smooth functioning of the government.

Vishwanath's resignation is the first major fallout of the poll debacle for the coalition with JD(S) and getting a seat each out of 28, even as BJP walked away with 25 seats. BJP backed independent Sumalatha Ambareesh won the Mandya seat.

In camp, amid simmering discontent, senior and former joined the list of partymen questioning the state leaders for the party's disastrous show in polls.

He also alleged that giving priority to "newbies and migrants", who did not know anything about the Congress, in the party and in the government, has led to the situation.

The attack by Reddy, a seven-time against the party leadership through a series of tweets and facebook post, when coalition leaders are mulling cabinet expansion or reshuffle, makes it amply clear that he too was an aspirant.

Reddy, who was in the previous Siddararamiah government, is sulking over not being inducted into the Kumaraswamy-led coalition cabinet.

He also cautioned that if the present situation continued, it would be difficult for seniors to continue in the party.

He said he would not go to anyone's door seeking ministerial berth and it has to be given for his seniority.

Reddy's open statement against state congress leaders comes weeks after another senior party Roshan Baig's public outburst, holding them responsible for the party's poll rout.

Baig once again Tuesday hit out at presidentDinesh Gundu Rao and Siddaramaiah, who is also Legislature Party leader, blaming them for the situation.

"He (Siddaramaiah) is egoistic, he has ego problem, everything has to happen according to him.

I have said Idon't want to become in this government when theysent feelers to me, why didn't they take or H K Patil, who are seniors- into ministry?" he questioned, as heasserted that he was with Reddy.

"I feel sorry for our These people- President- immature fellow, flop show, he and CLP have to resign first, after that let's build the party," he added.

He also sought action against those responsible for the defeat of senior party K H Muniyappa, and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda in Lok Sabha polls.

TheKPCC has already served a show cause notice to Baig, for attacking congress leaders-AICC K C Venugopal, Dinesh Gundu Rao,

He had called Venugopal a 'buffoon', Rao a "flop show" and 'arrogant.'



Meanwhile, Chikkaballapur MLA Sudhakar, while pointing out that the senior congress legislators were ministers in theprevious government headed by Siddaramaiah, indirectly hit outat Baig and Reddy for attacking the former for not making them ministers in the coalition government.

Senior JD(S) said was upset over Siddaramaiah as not inducting him along with into the committee, adding coalition dharma has to be followed byboth sides.

"..I feel that is in a situation that he has to go by what they (Congress) says," he said, as he also expressed displeasure over JD(S)' reported plans to induct, Independent MLA Nagesh and KPJP MLA R Shankar into the cabinet from the party's share.

The coalition leaders have plans to go for cabinet expansion or reshuffle by making a few ministers to resign and make way for the disgruntled men into the ministry, to save the government from the possible onslaught of the BJP.

Of the total 34 ministerial positions in Karnataka, the Congress and JD(S) have shared 22 and 12 respectively.

Currently, three posts are vacant, two from JD(S) and one from Congress.

