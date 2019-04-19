Rahul Gandhi, Kumaraswamy are 'jokers', says BJP's Basavaraj Bommai

BJP MLA Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said voters will decide who is a "hero" and who are the "jokers", in an apparent reference to as the "hero" and and Minister HD as "jokers."

When asked why Bommai ridicules the and Kumaraswamy, the BJP lawmaker told ANI, "They (Rahul and Kumaraswamy) have made fun of themselves with the way they talk, their thinking and body language. People will decide who is a hero and who are jokers."

Bommai further alleged that the Lingayat issue was used by the party just like 'divide and rule policy' of the British.

"Lingayat issue was used as an election gimmick by the Congress party, which is similar to the divide and rule policy of the British. It was a failed attempt. Now, the party has internal conflict among its members. On one side, DK Shivakumar offered apologies on behalf of the previous government on the issue of separate religion status to Lingayats, and on the other side, MB Patil ignores his apology and takes the issue further. Congress should decide the matter within the party before demanding separate religion tag for Lingayats or dividing Lingayats and Veerashaiva," he asserted.

Claiming that Congress is doing 'vindictive politics' by denying Centre's help for the development of the state, Bommai said: "Here, the basic issue is the development of North Karnataka, which is fully neglected by the ruling government. Their agenda of development is only confined to Hassan and Mandya. They are not ready to take the Centre's help. They are doing "vindictive politics" and people are against this."

Talking about the issues raised by Congress and BJP in the ensuing polls, Bommai said that the former has no issues except blaming the Centre. "The Rafale and Balakot air strikes issues were raised by the Congress and we are just replying to them. It was not us who raised those issues. We are grounded to the ground realities. We speak about farmers, Krishi Bima Yojana, irrigation, and other issues. Congress has no issues except blaming the Centre."

" issue is an interstate issue. It was us who completed the connective canal by spending Rs 100 crore. However, Congress built a wall against it and stopped the water from flowing. The BJP has built connecting canals. If Congress is committed to it the issue let them remove that wall first. BJP is the one which is committed to Mahadayi, not Congress," he said.

has 28 seats at stake out of which 14 went to polls on April 18, while the remaining 14 will go for polling on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

