Karnataka's JD-S state President resigns from party post

Karnataka's ruling Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) state on Tuesday resigned from the party's post, owning moral responsibility for the party's poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections in which it won only one seat.

"I have submitted my resignation letter to our national and party's supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, owning moral responsibility for the party's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections," Vishwanath told reporters in Kannada here.

