TRS ahead of rivals in Telangana MPP elections

The ruling TRS continued its dominance in the rural local body polls in Telangana, winning indirect elections to Mandal Praja Parishads(MPP) that were held Friday.

TRS is ahead of its rivals in the MPP elections across the state, official sources said.

The data on the polls would be known after compilation, they said.

and other posts are elected by the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) members.

The TRS bagged 3,548 of the total 5,817 MPTCs in the rural local body polls (to elect MPTCs and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency- ZPTC members) held last month.

and managed to win 1,392 and 208 respectively.

The ruling TRS has won 449 of the total 538 Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) and the party is expected to bag all the 32 whose indirect election would be held Saturday.

TRS returned to power in the Assembly polls held in December last with a massive majority (winning 88 of total 119 seats).

Though it was expected to win at least 13-14 of the 17 constituencies in Lok Sabha polls, the party secured nine.

