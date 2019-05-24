BJP's rise sounds alarm for TRS in Telangana

As the bagged four of the 17 seats in Telangana, an alarm has been sounded to the Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which emerged as the largest party in the state with nine seats.

While vote share of both the BJP and TRS increased from the 2014 general elections, the latter's seat count declined by two.

The TRS's share in total votes polled is 41.3 per cent as against 34.9 per cent in 2014. On the other hand, the BJP almost doubled its base in the state as its vote share increased to 19.5 per cent from 10.5 per cent.

Congress' performance was slightly better this time as its vote share increased from 24.7 per cent in 2014 to 29.5 per cent in 2019. It has bagged three seats - an increase of one seat from the last time.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, won one seat with vote share of 2.8 per cent.

