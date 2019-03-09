Another Congress MLA to join Telangana Rashtra Samithi

: A week after two of its MLAs left the party and joined the ruling TRS, in was dealt a further blow when its from Nakrekal, Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Saturday announced that he would join the Rashtra Samiti.

The MLA made the announcement in a press release here.

The two MLAs -- (Pinapaka) and (Asifabad) -- had announced on March 2 that they decided to join the ruling in the interest of the 'welfare and development of Scheduled Tribes, especially Adivasis.'



TDP MLA from Sattupalle Sunday had also joined the that day.

With the three MLAs quitting the party, the party's strength in the 119 member Assembly will now be down to 16.

In the December 7 2018 assembly elections, the Congress had won 19 seats.

The had returned to power in the elections, winning 88 seats.

Giving his reasons for joining TRS, Lingaiah said that despite being defeated at the hustings, the congress leaders had not changed their attitude.

Instead of supporting the government's developmental activities, they were creating obstacles, he alleged.

"I believe it is not fair. I decided to join TRS for the development of my constituency and district," he said.

