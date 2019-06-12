TRS MPs to meet Thursday to plan strategy for Par session

Amid ongoing speculation on who would be TRS' in Lok Sabha, the party members in and would meet Thursday to chalk out the party's strategy for the parliament session beginning June 17.

"The meeting will be held at Pragati Bhavan on Thursday afternoon at 2 PM. KCR will discuss with TRS MPs on the strategy to be implemented during the forthcoming parliament sessions from 17th of this month," an official release said Wednesday.

All and members have been invited to the meeting, it said.

TRS has won nine of the 17 seats in Telangana in the recent election. It has six members in

Speculation has been rife over who would lead the TRS in Lok Sabha.

TRS in Lok Sabha in the previous Lok Sabha A P Jitender Reddy had quit the party after being denied ticket in the He joined the BJP.

His deputy B Vinod Kumar was defeated in the Lok Sabha election.

K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha lost from Nizamabad, from where she was seeking re-election.

This has fuelled speculation about who would be the party's in the lower House of parliament.

Some claim that the party's re-elected members, including K Prabhakar Reddy and Pasunuri Dayakar, lack adequate legislative experience and communication skills.

TRS Lok Sabha member from Khammam Nama Nageswara Rao had the experience of functioning as TDP's leader in Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014. He joined the TRS just ahead of recent Lok Sabha polls.

Some argue that giving Nageswara Rao the crucial post might send wrong signals to the party activists.

