England's Buttler set to face West Indies in World Cup clash

England is optimistic that Buttler will be fit to play in Friday's match against the in

Buttler hurt his right hip while batting in England's win against Bangladesh, hobbling for the remainder of his knock and passing on wicketkeeping duties to Jonny Bairstow.

He was scheduled to join his team-mates during a net session at the Hampshire Bowl on Wednesday and said: "Yes, he's fine. He'll be taking part in today's practice fully.

"It was a little bit precautionary the other day. He said he could have kept, but he wasn't really sure if he would be able to run after a high catch."



Asked if Buttler might play as a specialist batsman to lighten his workload in the field, kept his options open.

"I haven't really thought about it. We'll make that decision in the next day or so," the Australian said.

"We'll see how he pulls up and how he performs at practice. I'm expecting him to play a full part."



Buttler has been in fine form at the World Cup, with scores of 18, 103 and 64 all coming at punishing strike rates.

Should Buttler fail to prove his fitness, Hampshire's would be the likeliest pick in his role as spare batsman.

All-rounder Moeen Ali is also eyeing a return to the team after sitting out the 106-run victory over in

His off-breaks were deemed surplus to requirements in a seam-heavy attack at Sophia Gardens, but he could come back into consideration in

Moeen was excused from training on Wednesday after the birth of his new baby daughter

He will rejoin the squad for final preparations on the eve of the game and is available to take on the

- Archer takes aim -



=====================



Friday's game will mark a first outing for Barbados-born Jofra Archer against a side containing several of his friends and peers.

The 24-year-old suggested at the weekend he would be treating the game like any other, but Bayliss believes it would only be normal if the stakes were slightly elevated.

Archer was offered a chance to make it in English county after being overlooked for the West Indies Under-19 squad in 2015 and a late bid to bring him back into the fold failed after England's interest became clear.

"He's looking forward to it, obviously knows a few guys in their team," said Bayliss.

"It's always bragging rights. Both sides of the argument would like to gain the upper hand in that argument. Let's wait and see.

"It will be the first time he has come up against those guys, but I am sure he is wishing to do well. I am not sure he could be any more confident -- he is a confident young man who has fitted into the group very well.

"He is a typical young fast bowler. He wants to bowl fast, he wants to take wickets and that has to be a good thing for England.

